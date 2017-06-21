PARIS, June 21 European planemaker Airbus
will fit ejectable flight recorders to its long-range
A350 jets from 2019, meaning they could float in the event of a
crash at sea, the company said on Wednesday.
It will also start to fit new fixed recorders to both
short-range and long-range jets that can store 25 hours of voice
and data information on a single recorder.
Currently, the "black boxes" of an aircraft are two separate
recorders, one for voice and one for flight data, with the voice
recording only covering two hours.
The ejectable or "deployable" recorders would separate from
the tail during a crash and float, emitting a distress signal.
Flight recorders at present emit acoustic signals for 30 days
after a crash, giving search teams fewer than three weeks to
locate them in what can be deep waters.
Recommended by investigators after an Air France A330 jet
crashed in 2009, the idea came to the fore after the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight 370 in March 2014, for
which the recorders still have not been found.
The new ejectable recorder, which Airbus calls the Automatic
Deployable Flight Recorder (ADFR), is made by L3 Technologies
and can record up to 25 hours of voices from the cockpit
and flight data.
The ejectable black box is also aimed at the other
longer-range planes made by Airbus such as the A321LR, the A330
and the A380. The long-range planes would have both an ejectable
and fixed recorder, while short-haul aircraft from the A320
family will be fitted with two of the fixed recorders, Airbus
said.
However, some in the industry have expressed doubts over
ejectable black boxes, saying they could deploy accidentally,
while others have said they would prefer live streaming of data.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)