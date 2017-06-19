PARIS, June 19 Italian space company Avio is on
track for "robust" growth in revenues in the next two to three
years, Chief Executive Giulio Ranzo told Reuters on Monday.
Ranzo said prospects for both the sector and the company
were encouraging, driven by higher demand for space projects.
"Our growth will be supported by the new generation of
launchers and by the demand for Vega, which is now becoming a
commercial product," said Ranzo, adding a growing share of
revenue would come from the Vega launch system programme.
Ranzo said the company, which has about 800 staff, would
employ 50 to 70 new, highly qualified workers this year.
The group, which listed on the Milan bourse in April, last
month said first-quarter revenue rose 32 percent year-on-year.
