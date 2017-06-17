(Adds fading expectations of United order, Airbus sees
interest)
By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group
Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a
larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry
sources said on Saturday.
The Boeing 737 MAX 10 will be launched at the Paris Airshow
on Monday with the backing of at least two Chinese lessors -
CALC and the aviation arm of China Development Bank, whose
interest in the aircraft emerged earlier this week.
Boeing and CALC declined to comment.
CALC's purchase of the newest variant of Boeing's most-sold
jet is seen as part of an order for 50 aircraft from the 737 MAX
family announced by the Hong Kong leasing firm this week.
CALC, part-owned by China Everbright Bank,
reported the overall order on Thursday but did not disclose a
breakdown by type of model.
It is the company's first Boeing order and will diversify
its portfolio following previous Airbus purchases.
The stock exchange posting on the eve of the world's largest
air show is the most concrete sign so far that the widely
expected launch of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 is going ahead, subject
to the formal approval of Boeing directors.
The launch is expected to trigger a procession of roughly
150 mostly small- to medium-sized orders from airlines, industry
sources said.
These include low-cost operators Lion Air of Indonesia and
India's Spicejet.
Ireland's Ryanair has confirmed it is looking at the
jet, but is not expected to strike a deal in time for the show.
Expectations were diminishing as the show approached of an
order for the jet from United Airlines, which Boeing had
been actively wooing as a marquee customer.
The 190-230-seat Boeing 737 MAX 10 is designed to plug a gap
at the top end of Boeing's single-aisle range after strong sales
of the competing Airbus A321neo.
It will be delivered from 2020.
Boeing and Airbus are preparing to squeeze the last drop out
of a recent flood of airplane orders without the razzmatazz of
recent years at the show starting on Monday.
As often happens when markets soften, leasing companies will
be looking for bargains in Paris next week and are expected to
feature prominently in any announcements beyond the MAX 10.
A handful of airlines were said to be shopping for planes in
advance of the show including Peruvian low-cost startup Viva
Air, owned by Irelandia Aviation led by the son of Ryanair
founder Tony Ryan, which could place an order for Airbus.
Saudia budget subsidiary Flyadeal, which has already leased
Airbus jets, could soon opt to buy some, industry sources said.
Airbus declined comment. Neither airline could be reached.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft and Stephen
Powell)