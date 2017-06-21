By Victoria Bryan
East's largest airline, is looking to the region's biggest
economy, Saudi Arabia, to help make up for a drop in demand that
has forced it to keep five aircraft grounded.
Emirates has redeployed eight aircraft elsewhere after
grounding 13 jets as a result of cutting back on services to the
United States since May, President Tim Clark told reporters at
the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
He said the airline was looking at Saudi Arabia's demand for
charter flights for the aircraft that remain grounded.
Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia elevated Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the architect of its economic
reforms, to crown prince.
"It appears to us that the Saudi's are being a little bit
more expansive, inclusive, call it what you like," Clark said.
"I am optimistic that we will get more access to Saudi and
that’s quite important to us because that’s a very powerful
market."
Saudi Arabia attracts millions of Muslim pilgrims each year
by land, sea and air to undertake Haj and Umrah.
The Haj is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and takes
place once a year, with more than one million Muslims travelling
by air, while the Umrah pilgrimage, also to Mecca, can be
undertaken at any time of the year.
