By Andrea Shalal
| PARIS, June 22
PARIS, June 22 Europe risks losing the critical
mass it needs in terms of military capabilities unless
negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union preserve
close ties on defence matters, a European industry executive
said on Thursday.
Antoine Bouvier, chief executive of missile maker MBDA, said
failure to agree on a "new association" on defence could have
significant negative implications for both sides, as well as the
United States.
"Without the UK, with its capabilities, technologies,
industry and programmes, we the remaining 27 states will have
more difficulties to achieve critical mass in terms of budget,
in terms of industrial capabilities," Bouvier told Reuters in an
interview at the Paris Airshow.
"So we will have to find a way to maintain the right access
for the UK to the EU defence initiatives," said Bouvier, whose
company is owned by Airbus Group, Britain's BAE Systems
Plc and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA.
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to
discuss defence, security and other issues, including Brexit.
EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker this month urged
EU governments to forge a tighter military alliance, given
Britain's decision to leave the bloc and U.S. President Donald
Trump's lukewarm stance on the Washington-led North Atlantic
Treaty Organisation.
Although the EU has more than a dozen military missions
abroad, the world's biggest trading bloc has never been able to
match its economic might with broad defensive power, preferring
to rely on NATO instead.
Monika Hohlmeier, a German member of the European Parliament
and chair of the Sky & Space Intergroup, told Reuters she was
open to Britain remaining engaged in defence and security
matters, but only if it stopped blocking EU initiatives.
"There can't be the cherrypicking that we've seen in the
past," she said. "The Britons have to make up their minds where
they want to participate, and then they have to contribute."
France, Germany and Italy want ways to pay for common
military missions abroad, to be able to use EU battlegroups for
the first time and for industries to collaborate and develop
weapons and helicopters that can be used by all EU armies.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet)