June 18 U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp
is in the final stages of negotiating a deal worth more
than $37 billion to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a
group of 11 nations including the United States, two people
familiar with the talks said.
This would be the biggest deal yet for the stealthy F-35 jet
as it is set to make its Paris Airshow debut this week. The sale
represents a major shift in sales practices from annual
purchases to more economic multi-year deals that lower the cost
of each jet.
The pricing of the jets was still not final, though the
average price of the 440 jets was expected to be $85 million,
the people said on condition of anonymity because they were not
authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly. The multi-year
deal for the fighters will consist of three tranches over fiscal
years 2018-2020.
A Lockheed representative said the company does not discuss
negotiations on contracts and any deal involving a "block buy"
would be announced by the U.S. government. A representative for
the customers including the United States did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
