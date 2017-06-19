WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 19 Indonesia's Lion Air signed a provisional order on Monday for 50 newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 jetliners.
The deal, signed at the Paris Airshow, is in addition to 387 single-aisle Boeing jets already ordered, and does not include conversions from existing models, Boeing officials said.
Lion Air Chariman Edward Sirait told reporters at a signing ceremony the aircraft would be used for regional and domestic flights. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.