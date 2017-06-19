PARIS, June 19 Indonesia's Lion Air signed a provisional order on Monday for 50 newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 jetliners.

The deal, signed at the Paris Airshow, is in addition to 387 single-aisle Boeing jets already ordered, and does not include conversions from existing models, Boeing officials said.

Lion Air Chariman Edward Sirait told reporters at a signing ceremony the aircraft would be used for regional and domestic flights. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)