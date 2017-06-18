(Adds more executive comments)
PARIS, June 18 Japan brought its first passenger
aircraft in half a century to the Paris Airshow, confirming it
is on track for first delivery in mid-2020 and hoping to show
potential customers the progress it has made.
The 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) is Japan's first
commercial aircraft in 50 years but it has been delayed five
times and is facing rising costs.
"We have brought it here to demonstrate that the plane is
making good progress," Shunichi Miyanaga, the president and
chief executive of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, told
journalists at the Paris Airshow on Sunday.
He said he did not expect to announce any orders at the show
but would be speaking to many potential customers.
Yugo Fukuhara, vice president of sales and marketing at
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, said he hoped Swedish leasing company
Rockton, which last year signed for up to 20 of the MRJ planes,
would help market the jet to European customers.
Europe is the second largest market for regional aircraft
after the United States.
"There are a lot of regional jets still operating in Europe
and we have some great opportunity to replace those with the
MRJ," he told Reuters.
The MRJ, which is on static display at the air show, was
delayed for two more years in January to redesign its wiring and
meet the requirements for certification by the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA).
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp has now brought French company
Latecoere on board to introduce new wiring, Alex
Bellamy, senior director of the programme management office at
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, said.
When asked whether it could be delivered sooner, Mitsubishi
Aircraft Corp president Hisakazu Mizutani said the company was
aiming for mid 2020 but was working hard to bring the technology
forward.
Launch customer ANA, which has resorted to leasing jets and
pushing back the retirement of older aircraft while its awaits
the delayed MRJ, said on Sunday it remained committed to the
programme.
"As an airline, we are completely ready to receive it,"
Osamu Shinobe, vice chairman of ANA Holdings, said.
