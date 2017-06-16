GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance on modest oil bounce
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet, although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that demand, an executive said on Friday.
Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.
"There is clearly a market, the question is how do you serve it?" Eric Schulz, president of civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, told journalists at a briefing on Friday.
He said that should Boeing decide on a mid-market jet, then Rolls-Royce as an engine maker would weigh up the opportunity.
"If there is the possibility to enter a programme, we will examine it and if the conditions are right, we will," he said.
He also added that Rolls-Royce would not rule out a return to making engines for narrow-body jets if conditions were right. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
