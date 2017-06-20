By Matthias Blamont
| PARIS, June 20
PARIS, June 20 Russia's United Aircraft
Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday it hoped a
long-range, widebody plane it is developing with the Commercial
Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) would sell more than 600
over a 20-year period.
The jet represents a Russian and Chinese effort to compete
in the lucrative widebody segment that is now divided between
Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.
The maiden flight for the venture's new plane is scheduled
for 2023, with first delivery expected two years later.
"We have big expectations with COMAC for this product," UAC
President Yury Slyusar said at the Paris Airshow, adding that he
was hopeful about selling more than 600 of the planes over 20
years.
UAC was established by a 2006 presidential decree that
consolidated Russia's aviation assets and aimed to revive the
fortunes of the nation's plane business. It owns Russian brands
such as Tupolev, Ilyushin and MiG, as well as Sukhoi's
commercial Superjet programme.
Slyusar also called for the lifting of Western sanctions
from Russia. "We are interested in eliminating, cancelling any
sanctions, it would be very useful in the future," he said in
later comments to Reuters.
The measures were imposed by the European Union and the
United States after Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region of
Ukraine in 2014.
A Russian official earlier said Russian industry had adapted
to sanctions by, for instance, building an indigenous capacity
to produce parts that had previously come from European firms.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)