Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 19 Boeing will convert three second-hand 767 passenger planes to freighters on behalf of package delivery company United Parcel Service, the companies said on Monday.
It is the first time UPS has converted 767 jetliners into freighters, rather than buying them as freighters directly off the production line, and it selected Boeing after a competition against other conversion providers.
The deal, signed at the Paris Airshow, is also one of the first transactions by Boeing's new global services division which aims to deepen Boeing's involvement in the profitable market for parts and repairs after a jet is sold.
The new division officially starts work on July 1. Boeing aims to increase its annual services revenue to $50 billion in 10 years from about $15 billion currently. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.