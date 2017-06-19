By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 19 The United States will not rush
the proposed privatisation of its air traffic control system to
ensure a smooth transition for travellers, U.S. Transportation
Secretary Elaine Chao told Reuters on Monday at the Paris
Airshow.
Chao, who opened the U.S. Pavillion at the world's oldest
and largest air show, underscored the importance of aerospace in
bilateral trade ties between the United States and France and
said 387 U.S. companies were exhibiting this year.
In an interview, Chao sought to reassure critics in the U.S.
Congress by saying moves to privatise U.S. air traffic control
functions would not affect safety, and that the goal was to
improve the flying experience for all passengers.
"We want to do this in a deliberative and thoughtful way.
Once the U.S. Congress passes this proposal, there is a
three-year transition period. If that is not enough, we will of
course provide a lengthier time to ensure a smooth transition,"
she said.
U.S. President Donald Trump this month outlined a plan to
privatise the U.S. air traffic control system to modernise it
and lower flying costs, but his proposal drew immediate
criticism from Democrats who said it would hand control of a key
asset to special interests and big airlines.
Under the proposal, air traffic control would be spun off
from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and put under the
aegis of an independent, non-profit entity.
This "cooperative" would plough all financial gains back in
to improve the air traffic control system to fund further
improvements, Chao said.
"The issue is efficiency," she said, adding the goal was
also to ensure user fees for general aviation were not too high.
"The really important thing is that the air traffic control
system will be liberated from government constraints, which
slows it down so much, in so many ways," she said.
Chao also noted there would be no physical movement of air
traffic control assets, with the changes focused on governance
and financial structure. "No one will be detecting any changes
when this transition occurs," she said.
Chao noted that 60 other countries had already privatised
their air traffic control systems.
Michael Britt, a senior adviser to Chao, said U.S. officials
visited the Canadian air traffic control providers several weeks
ago with a delegation of 30 U.S. lawmakers, and the Canadian
system could provide a solid model for the U.S. reform effort.
Together with infrastructure investments, the air traffic
control reform is one of the Trump administration's biggest
priorities, Britt said.
He said the administration was working with critics in
Congress to make the effort as bipartisan as possible.
The FAA spends nearly $10 billion a year on air traffic
control funded largely through passenger user fees, and has
spent more than $7.5 billion on next-generation air traffic
control reforms in recent years.
