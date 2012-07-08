* Orders expected during air show
* Embraer, Boeing looking at engine
By Karen Jacobs
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8 Engine maker Pratt
& Whitney is expecting to benefit from big orders at this week's
Farnborough Airshow as it pursues new applications for its
geared turbofan engine, its president said on Sunday.
"I would expect to see some big narrowbody orders," David
Hess said in an interview a day before the official start of the
U.K. air show. He also said there could be "good news" on orders
for the Mitsubishi regional jet and Bombardier
C-Series planes in development that will also include Pratt
engines.
He said Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
now has 2,800 orders, including options, for its geared turbofan
engine, compared with more than 1,200 in June of last year
before the start of the Paris Air Show.
The geared turbofan, which has a system that allows the
engine's fan to operate at a different speed than the
low-pressure compressor and turbine, is one of the options for
the Airbus A320neo aircraft expected to enter service in 2015.
It will also power the MC-21 family of 150- to 210-passenger
aircraft being developed by Russia's Irkut Corporation.
Hess said Pratt was seeking other options for the geared
turbofan, including opportunities with Embraer, which
is studying an upgrade for its family of E-Jets. He also said
the company was in talks with Boeing Co as it weighs
options for the widebody 777 plane.
Boeing Commercial Planes Chief Executive Ray Conner, named
to that job last month to succeed Jim Albaugh who will retire in
October, said on Sunday that no timetable was in place on
decisions about the company's widebody strategy.