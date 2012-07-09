* Contract runs through 2018
* Work on warhead halted last year after intercept failures
* Raytheon says has remedy for flaw on guidance system
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 U.S. arms maker
Raytheon Co said on Monday it had won a $636 million
contract to continue work on the key interceptor for the U.S.
ground-based missile defense system, despite several intercept
failures in recent years.
The contract was awarded by Boeing Co, the prime
contractor on the missile-defense program, and runs through
2018. It covers development, fielding, testing, and operation of
the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV), which is designed to
engage high-speed ballistic missile warheads in space.
Raytheon did not say how many of the warheads were included
in the contract.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency last year halted deliveries
of the advanced warhead after two failed missile defense tests
in 2010. A subsequent investigation said the problem stemmed
from a design flaw on the warhead's advanced guidance system
that could only be detected in outer space.
Raytheon said it had demonstrated a remedy for the problem
in ground testing and was now working to ensure the solution was
"repeatable and producible." There have been eight successful
intercepts since the overall program began.
Rick Lehner, spokesman for the Missile Defense Agency, said
flight tests due to begin this fall and winter and continue into
the spring would confirm the readiness to resume EKV production.
Earlier versions of the warhead, without the design flaw,
are deployed on ground-based interceptors housed in silos at
Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Raytheon Chief Executive William Swanson welcomed the
contract award, which was announced at the Farnborough Airshow,
saying it underscored the company's leadership in developing
cutting-edge technologies.
"What I love about Raytheon is that we do things that are
really hard," Swanson told Reuters in an interview, describing
the EKV as a system that "hits bullets with bullets."
The Raytheon warhead is designed to destroy incoming
ballistic missile threats by colliding with them, a concept
sometimes described as "hit to kill."
EKV has an advanced multi-color sensor that is used to
detect and discriminate incoming warheads from other objects. It
has its own propulsion, communications link, guidance and
control system.