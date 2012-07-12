(Corrects July 11 story to make clear in final paragraph that
Nuttall was referring to enginemakers, not Airbus and Boeing)
* Rolls engines on 3 newest commercial jets boosts 777X
chance
* Smooth entry to service of 787 engine also seen as plus
* To upgrade Trent 1000 to more efficient 1000-TEN by 2016
By Rhys Jones
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Rolls-Royce's
track record providing engines for the three newest
aircraft programmes will give it an advantage in the battle to
be picked by Boeing to power its next-generation 777
planes, the British firm said on Wednesday.
"We're the only enginemaker that has an optimised engine on
the three latest engine programmes, the Airbus A380,
A350, and Boeing's 787," Robert Nuttall, Rolls-Royce's vice
president for strategic marketing, told Reuters at the
Farnborough Airshow.
"Pratt & Whitney and General Electric don't."
Rolls' Trent 1000 engines power Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner,
which entered service last year. Rolls plans to upgrade this
engine to one dubbed the Trent 1000-TEN, which will deliver 3
percent better fuel burn than the existing engine and will be
used on the 787-8 and newer variants from 2016.
"The smooth entry into service of the Trent 1000 engine on
the 787 shows that we can be trusted and I think that showed to
Boeing they can rely on us," said Nuttall.
"We have tremendous incumbency on the widebody market - half
of the widebody order book that is out there is powered by
Rolls-Royce."
GE believes it has the edge because it is the current engine
incumbent on the 777.
Unconvinced by re-engining programmes such as the Airbus
A320neo and Boeing's 737 MAX, Rolls-Royce believes the future
lies in developing projects that match engines and planes from
the outset of their development.
As such, Rolls last year sold its share of the International
Aero Engines (IAE) consortium to Pratt & Whitney for $1.5
billion and formed a new partnership with Pratt to develop
engines for mid-size aircraft of 120 seats upwards.
Nuttall, who said the new venture with Pratt would focus on
geared turbofan technology among other things, believes
widespread use of geared engine technology on commercial jets is
close.
"Enginemakers are vying with one another to see which engine
technology is better and it may end up that they (engines on the
A320neo or the 737 MAX) are both the same, and that will tell us
that we're at that tipping point so the future engines we think
will be geared," he said.
(Editing by MarkPotter)