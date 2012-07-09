(Corrects name of island in paragraph 2 to Alderney)
By Irene Klotz
FARNBOROUGH, July 9 Europe is rolling out
operational service of its satellite-based aircraft navigation
system EGNOS, an official with Britain's largest air traffic
control agency said on Monday.
An 18-passenger aircraft serving the island of Alderney,
located off the French coast of Normandy, is the first to be
outfitted and certified to use the European Geostationary
Navigation Overlay Service, or EGNOS.
The system, which makes use of GPS signals to guide aircraft
to the runway, is particularly useful when visibility is
limited.
“"We're now at the point where we're beginning to land
aircraft from space from satellite navigation," Ken Ashton, head
of navigation architecture at NATS, said during a briefing at
the Farnborough International Airshow.
Similar systems are being developed in the United States,
Japan, India and Russia.
So far, just one of Aurigny Air Services Group's Trislander
airplanes has been outfitted and certified to use the EGNOS
system.
“"This is the first certified operation in Europe for
satellite navigation approaches to land," Ashton said.
Aurigny Air Services, which provides the only commercial
flight services to Alderney, plans to upgrade the rest of its
fleet.
Next to sign up are Scotland's Loganair and Hebridean and the
UK's Skybus.
(Editing by MarkPotter)