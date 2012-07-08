* Helicopter maker sees flat revenues for several years
* Big military orders kick in 2014
* Working with Canada to resolve issues on Cyclone program
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 8 Sikorsky Aircraft,
the helicopter maker owned by United Technologies Corp,
on Sunday said it has a large backlog of international orders
and sees good opportunities for growth in countries like Brazil,
India, Turkey, China and Mexico.
Mick Maurer, who took over as president of Sikorsky on July
1, said revenue would be flat for several years due to a decline
in U.S. military spending and the fact that several larger
foreign orders were not slated for delivery until 2014.
"We're going to be fairly flat for the next couple of years
and then it will start to pick up again as some of the
international military market starts to kick in for us," he told
Reuters in an interview on the eve of the Farnborough Airshow.
Maurer's predecessor, Jeff Pino, told investors in March
that he expected revenue to drop by mid-single-digit percentages
in 2012 after rising 10 percent to $7.4 billion in 2011.
Sikorsky was on track to finalize an eighth multi-year
procurement contract to deliver different models of its popular
Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force -- an
important deal that should help facilitate several additional
foreign sales, Maurer said.
He said the company had several large orders in hand from
Australia, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia, among others, but those
deliveries were not slated to begin until 2014.
Maurer said the parent company, which is selling several
other units, remained committed to Sikorsky, despite the
anticipated slowdown in U.S. defense spending, and there were no
current plans to sell the helicopter maker.
"There's nothing on the horizon that I think would change
that," he said, noting that Sikorsky had also diversified fairly
aggressively in recent years to help offset a long-expected drop
in U.S. defense spending.
Commercial and aftermarket sales now account for about 30
percent of Sikorsky's annual revenues, while military sales
account for 70 percent.
Maurer said Sikorsky was working closely with the Canadian
government to restructure its contract for 28 state-of-the-art
Cyclone maritime helicopters to replace its aging fleet of Sea
Kings, now nearing 50 years old.
The program has run into schedule delays and cost increases,
but Maurer said he was confident that the company would be able
to resolve its issues with the Canadian government on the most
advanced and complex helicopter it has ever built.
He said the two sides were discussing a phased approach that
would eventually give all 28 aircraft the capabilities required.
"I think we're going to work through it. The build of the
aircraft is actually going quite well," Maurer said, noting that
four aircraft had been completed, four more were in testing, and
13 others were in various stages of production.
"We're not too far apart. What we have to do is make the
contract match the program," he said.