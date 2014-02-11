SINGAPORE Feb 11 Airbus is putting the
finishing touches on an order worth up to $8 billion for A380
superjumbos from Doric Lease Corp, sources close to the deal
said on Tuesday, as the leasing company also prepares to change
its brand.
Doric Lease Corp, which first announced a provisional order
for 20 A380s at the Paris Airshow last June, told Reuters it was
changing its name to "Amedeo," but declined to comment on the
progress of the airplane order.
The company has said it aims to complete the deal in the
first quarter as part of a strategy to become a new industry
player specializing in wide-body aircraft.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy earlier told a news conference
that he hoped to make an A380 order announcement during the
Asia's largest aerospace event, which opened on Tuesday.