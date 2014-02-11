SINGAPORE Feb 11 Airbus claimed
bragging rights as the Asia-Pacific's dominant aircraft supplier
on Tuesday, saying the region's fast growing economies and
rising passenger demand will continue to drive demand over the
next 20 years.
The European planemaker said that in 2013, it won 80 percent
of all new business in the Asia-Pacific with 379 firm orders. It
also delivered 331 new aircraft, or over half of all new planes
that entered into service with the region's airlines, it added.
Speaking at the Singapore Airshow, senior executives from
the European planemaker added that they were optimistic about
more orders from the region's full-service carriers and budget
airlines despite ongoing concerns about the health of emerging
markets, many of which are located in the Asia-Pacific.
"The message from me is very clear. This (Asia-Pacific) is
where the action will be for the industry in the coming years,"
Fabrice Bregier, head of Airbus planemaking division, said at a
news conference.
There is demand for 11,000 aircraft worth $1.8 trillion in
the 20 years to 2032, said Airbus. The total fleet size is
expected to more than double to over 12,130 jets, based
onaverage annual traffic growth of 5.8 per cent and replacement
of nearly 3,770 aircraft in service today, it added.
Boeing projected similar figures on Monday.
Growing urbanisation means that 25 of the 89 mega cities in
2032 will be in Asia-Pacific, where there will also be 90 cities
with more than one million passengers, said the company.
China will also overtake the United States as the world's
largest domestic airline market by 2032, said Airbus sales chief
John Leahy.
"There is no doubting the importance of the Asia-Pacific
market both today and in the future," he added.
Even though airlines from the the emerging markets account
for an increasingly large portion of its order book, Bregier
said that he is not too concerned about the current worries
about that market segment.
Airbus is also looking for more partnerships with companies
in the region, said Bregier.
In China, where the company has a final assembly line in
Tianjin for the current generation of the A320 family of
aircraft, he added there remains the possiblity of assembling
the upgraded re-engined A320neo variant.
Airbus has also been promoting a "regional" variant of its
A330 widebody aircraft, which it says will suit services between
high-demand slot-restricted airports in countries like China.
Airbus is also on track to deliver its first A350 to Qatar
Airways by the end of 2014, said Bregier.
The company also announced that Vietnamese low-cost carrier
VietJetAir had placed a firm order for 63 A320 family of
aircraft, and said that it would have another customer order on
Wednesday.