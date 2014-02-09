SINGAPORE Feb 9 Myanma Airways is set to order up to a dozen Boeing 737 jets on lease in what could be the largest single fleet expansion as Myanmar opens up its aviation market, aviation industry sources said.

The aircraft will be provided by the world's largest leasing company, General Electric's aviation leasing arm GECAS, the sources said, asking not to be identified.

The decision is expected to be announced at the Singapore Airshow, which runs from Feb 11 to 16.

The airline could not be reached for comment. Boeing declined to comment.

State-run Myanma Airways, which owns 20 percent of flag carrier Myanmar Airways International, currently flies only domestic routes. Experts say the 160-seat Boeing 737 would give the airline flexibility and range to operate internationally.