SINGAPORE Feb 6 Thai budget carrier Nok
Airlines Pcl is close to ordering Boeing 737 MAX
jets and may announce the deal at next week's Singapore Airshow,
several people familiar with the matter said.
Both the airline and the manufacturer declined to comment.
Two sources said the airline's requirements could include as
many as 28 of the 737 aircraft, but another source said barely
half of the total would be ordered directly from Boeing.
"Leasing companies will provide part of Nok's requirements.
Nok is looking at a number of arrangements as they need the
aircraft," said one source familiar with the deal.
Nok Air, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways International
PCL, competes with Air Asia's Thai venture
Asia Aviation PCL, a venture backed by Indonesia's Lion
Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd.