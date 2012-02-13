BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter buys community service properties for SEK 750 mln
SINGAPORE Feb 13 Airbus CEO Tom Enders said on Monday that the supply chain was near its limit, and the plane maker was monitoring it closely.
"The supply chain is becoming limited. We are watching it very closely," Enders said on Monday at an aviation conference coinciding with the Singapore airshow.
* SAID ON FRIDAY, BOARD INFORMED THAT THE TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE SALE OF OUR STAKE OF APPROX 6.5% IN SOFTSHIP AG , HAMBURG, HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED