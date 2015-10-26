(Corrects to remove extraneous words 'The Reserve Bank of India' from text)

Oct 26 Bharti Airtel: * India's Bharti Airtel Ltd says Sept-qtr consol net profit 15.23 bln rupees * Bharti Airtel Ltd says Sept-qtr consol net sales 238.36 bln rupees * Bharti Airtel Ltd Sept-qtr consensus forecast for net profit was 11.5 bln rupees * Bharti Airtel Ltd says in 2014, Sept-qtr consol net profit was 13.83 bln rupees; consol net sales was 228.45 bln rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1H3MlLu (Bengaluru newsroom)