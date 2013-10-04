FRANKFURT Oct 4 The air traffic controllers
union in Europe (ATCEUC) has called off a strike planned for
Oct. 10 after the European Commission signalled its willingness
to renegotiate plans to liberalise civil airspace.
The union has said it opposed the commission's plans to set
"unrealistic" targets for air traffic management by 2019 because
the goals seek a tenfold increase in flight safety while cutting
costs by 50 percent.
The ATCEUC, which represents 14,000 air traffic controllers
in Europe, said in a statement on Friday that it would renew its
plans for industrial action if talks failed to address its
concerns.
"ATCEUC will not be satisfied just with signs of good will
and nice words. We expect clear outcomes and results," it said.
A strike would risk disrupting travel across Europe and
could hit leading airlines such as Deutsche Lufthansa,
Air France and British Airways.
ATCEUC represents air traffic controllers in 26 countries
including Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.