Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
Dec 3 Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc said it would buy UK-based communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd in a $1.2 billion deal to beef up its services business.
Motorola Solutions said it plans to fund the deal with bank financing and cash on hand.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.