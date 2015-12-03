(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 3 Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker
Motorola Solutions Inc said it would buy UK-based
communications company Airwave Solutions Ltd for 817.5 million
pounds ($1.24 billion) to beef up its services business.
Shares of Schaumburg, Illinois-based Motorola were up 3.4
percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Airwave, owned by a fund of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
, provides voice and data communications to more than
300 emergency and public service agencies in Great Britain.
Motorola's sales have slipped as its major customers, which
include police and fire departments as well as other government
agencies, curtail budgets.
The company is trying to strengthen its services business -
which provides communication services to governments, businesses
and public safety agencies - to drive growth.
Activist investor ValueAct, Motorola's largest shareholder,
said last month the company's shares were undervalued and that
it would talk to its board about ways to enhance shareholder
value.
Motorola Solutions said it plans to fund the purchase of
Airwave, which has about 600 employees, with bank financing and
cash on hand.
The deal is expected to add to adjusted earnings and free
cash flow immediately after closing in the first quarter of
2016, Motorola said.
($1 = 0.6604 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale and Anil D'Silva)