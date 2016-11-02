Anti-government protesters hold Thai baht banknotes ready to donate to their leader marching in downtown Bangkok February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Foreign investors net sold Asian stocks, except in South Korea, in October as uncertainty over the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election and prospects of an interest rate hike as early as next month dampened sentiment.

South Korean markets saw $258 million of net inflows while Thailand, India, Indonesia and Taiwan saw outflows of $516 million, $644 million, $174 million and $68 million, respectively.

Asia FII flows (tmsnrt.rs/2ecw2UJ)

Context:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 1.7 percent in October - its first monthly fall in five months.

South Korea has the second lowest forward P/E ratio of 10.1 in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The dollar index rose 3.1 percent in October - its biggest gain in 11 months.

