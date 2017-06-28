BEIJING, June 28 China's iron ore rallied more
than 3 percent on Wednesday, hitting its highest in a month and
extending recent gains as investors piled into the market ahead
of the quarter end and on a revival in appetite for bulk
commodities.
Steel rebar rose as much as 3.2 percent and was on track for
its best daily performance in more than a month.
Anlysts said the buying spree followed on from reassurances
in a speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the state of the
Chinese economy and industrial profit data on Tuesday.
Those factors and some end-of-quarter window dressing had
triggered a late afternoon surge in prices on Tuesday.
Iron ore hit technical resistance at 460.5 yuan ($67.72),
its 50-day moving average, suggesting the remarkable 8-percent
rally this week may not have much more momentum as worries about
ballooning stockpiles and slackening demand linger.
Last week, stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports
SH-TOT-IRONINV rose to 141.5 million tonnes, the highest since
2004, according to data tracked by SteelHome.
The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 3.16 percent at 457.5 yuan a tonne at
0330 GMT.
Prices are on track for their first quarterly loss since the
fourth quarter 2015.
Traders said a breakout this week was inevitable ahead of
the quarter and first-half end even without an obvious trigger.
Until this week, prices had been stuck between about 415 yuan
and 443 yuan this month.
Open interest in the market hit a record on Tuesday, rising
15 percent to 2.68 million lots, equivalent of 268.6 million
tonnes worth 122.6 billion yuan.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
jumped 5.2 percent to $59.70 a tonne on Tuesday, its strongest
since May 25, according to Metal Bulletin.
It was the biggest single-day spike for the spot benchmark
since Feb. 13.
"We're not expecting to see a full-blown rally from here,
but something in the low $60s looks reasonable over the next few
months," said Daniel Hynes, commodity strategist at ANZ.
The most-active construction steel rose 2.96
percent to 3,267 yuan a tonne as investors continued to focus on
China's capacity cutbacks and industrial upgrade in the steel
sector.
Coking coal jumped 1.55 percent to 1,045.5 yuan a
tonne, and coke rose 1.73 percent at 1,676.5 yuan per
tonne.
($1 = 6.8003 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason in BEIJING and Manolo
Serapio Jr in MANILA; Editing by Richard Pullin)