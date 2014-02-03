WASHINGTON Feb 3 Japan-based Aisan Industry Co
Ltd has agreed to plead guilty in the United States to
conspiring to fix the prices of automobile parts and pay a
criminal fine of $6.9 million, the U.S. Justice Department said
on Monday.
Aisan conspired to fix the prices of electronic throttle
bodies, which help control the amount of air flowing into the
engine, and sold them to Nissan Motor Co Ltd in the
United States and elsewhere, the department said in a statement.
Aisan is one of 25 companies which law enforcement
authorities in the United States, Europe or Asia have charged
with price fixing. More than 30 types of car parts are involved,
including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers,
air-conditioning systems, head and tail light components, power
window motors and power steering components.
Among the auto parts companies that the Antitrust Division
has settled with are Diamond Electric, Koito
Manufacturing Co Ltd, Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika
Co Ltd, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon
Seiki Co Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and
Fujikura Ltd.