UPDATE 3-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
April 25 Aisino Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 14.96 percent y/y at 275.45 million yuan ($44.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byt78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 1 President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's information technology systems.