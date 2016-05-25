May 25 Aisino Corporation :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5.1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 30

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2RlolR

