WASHINGTON Nov 13 Japanese auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35.8 million dollar fine for conspiring to divide up the market, U.S. federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

The company conspired to allocate customers for variable valve timing devices, the Justice Department said. Customers included General Motors Co, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Volvo Car Corp and BMW AG.

The company worked with unnamed competitors between 2000 and 2010 to decide which of them would sell the devices to which auto maker, and what bid and price each would give, the department said.

The valves regulate the timing of the opening of the engine's intake and exhaust valves to get the best performance and fuel economy possible.

Aisin joins a list of 30 other auto parts makers that have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to price fixing or other violations of antitrust law. Others include Toyoda Gosei Ltd,, Autoliv Inc, G.S Electech, Tokai Rika Co Ltd and TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH.

In addition, more than 40 people have been charged with price fixing as part of the long-running probe.

