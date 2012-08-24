SYDNEY Aug 24 Shares in Australian Infrastructure Fund Ltd soared as much as 19 percent to a 5 year high on Friday after it said it had agreed to a A$2 billion ($2.10 billion) offer from Australia's Future Fund.

Under the deal, the sovereign wealth fund will acquire all of AIX's assets, including interests in several state airports.

Shares in AIX were trading at A$3.15, up 18.9 percent, at 1235 GMT. ($1 = 0.9538 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)