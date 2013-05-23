BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,000 units of its first series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock from May 26 to May 31
FRANKFURT May 23 * Shares in Aixtron SE fall 3.1 percent after it announces job cuts
plan * Shares in Celesio AG fall 4.9 percent after UBS cuts
recommendation
* Says 1,000 units of its first series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock from May 26 to May 31
* Says 8,500 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 850,000 shares of its common stock from May 24 to May 31, through private placement