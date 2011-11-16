BARCELONA Nov 16 German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron has not seen demand weaken further since its September warning, chief executive Paul Hyland said on Wednesday, adding visibility for 2012 was low.

Aixtron slashed its full year forecasts on Sept. 15 as Asian LED manufacturers cut back investment due to significant slowdown in demand and some financing pressures, including increasing credit tightness.

"We have not seen a further deterioration since," Hyland told an investor conference on Wednesday. "We still continue to drive towards our guidance of 600-650 million euros ($811-$879 million) revenues and an EBIT margin of 25-30 percent." ($1 = 0.739 euro) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)