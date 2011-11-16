BARCELONA Nov 16 German semiconductor
equipment maker Aixtron has not seen demand weaken
further since its September warning, chief executive Paul Hyland
said on Wednesday, adding visibility for 2012 was low.
Aixtron slashed its full year forecasts on Sept. 15 as Asian
LED manufacturers cut back investment due to significant
slowdown in demand and some financing pressures, including
increasing credit tightness.
"We have not seen a further deterioration since," Hyland
told an investor conference on Wednesday. "We still continue to
drive towards our guidance of 600-650 million euros ($811-$879
million) revenues and an EBIT margin of 25-30 percent."
($1 = 0.739 euro)
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Dan Lalor)