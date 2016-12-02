U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks as he welcomes 2016 Nobel laureates in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama is poised to block the sale of German chip equipment maker Aixtron to China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Obama, on Friday, is expected to uphold the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States' (CFIUS) recommendation that Aixtron's sale to the Chinese investment fund be stopped, Bloomberg said, citing sources. bloom.bg/2geoLp4

Obama's office could not be reached for comment immediately by Reuters outside regular business hours.

In November, Aixtron said that the CFIUS told the company it would recommend that its pending takeover by Fujian be blocked.

The German firm said CFIUS, which reviews deals that may be national security risks, had told the chip equipment maker that it plans to recommend to the U.S. president that the deal be blocked due to security concerns, and that it had advised the companies to drop the deal. [nNDL3mvBh0] [nL1N1DJ230]

The last time a president blocked a deal on national security grounds was in 2012, when Obama stopped a privately owned Chinese company from building wind turbines close to a Navy military site in Oregon, due to national security concerns.

The German government, in October, withdrew its approval for the deal.

The deal, announced in May, valued Aixtron at 670 million euros ($715.56 million).

Aixtron and Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

($1=0.9363 euros)

