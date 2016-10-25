FRANKFURT Oct 25 Fujian Grand Chip Investment
Fund LP (FGC) said on Tuesday the German government's move to
withdraw approval of its takeover of German chip equipment maker
Aixtron did not necessarily mean it would scrap its
bid.
"The bidder is currently examining the legal implications of
the letter in which the Economy Ministry withdrew the clearance
certificate," Grand Chip Investment GmbH, the takeover vehicle
of the Chinese investment fund controlled by businessman
Zhendong Liu, said.
Aixtron had said on Monday that Berlin had withdrawn its
approval, throwing up an unexpected hurdle for the
670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch. A
German government official had cited security concerns for the
move.
