BEIJING Dec 5 China's Foreign Ministry
expressed displeasure on Monday after President Barack Obama
blocked a Chinese investment fund from acquiring the U.S.
business of German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron
.
Obama's executive order barring China's Fujian Grand Chip
Investment Fund (FGC) from completing the acquisition of a
German company with American assets was one of only a few such
instances in which a U.S. president has blocked a transaction
due to national security concerns.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the
government had always supported Chinese firms investing overseas
on the basis of market principles, international rules and
respecting local laws.
The Aixtron deal is purely a commercial matter, he added.
"China resolutely opposes the politicisation of any normal
commercial takeover or the wrong move of political obstruction,"
Lu told a daily news briefing.
China hopes the U.S. stops making "groundless accusations"
against Chinese firms and provides a fair environment for them,
he added.
Reuters could not immediately contact Fujian Grand Chip to
seek comment.
