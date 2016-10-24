BERLIN Oct 24 The German Economy declined to
give details on Monday as to why it had decided to withdraw its
approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron
and said it could not say how long the review process
would last.
"I can confirm that the clearance certificate for the
takeover of Aixtron has been withdrawn by the Economy Ministry,"
a ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news
conference.
She added that she could give no further details while the
review process was ongoing.
