BERLIN Oct 24 The German Economy declined to give details on Monday as to why it had decided to withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron and said it could not say how long the review process would last.

"I can confirm that the clearance certificate for the takeover of Aixtron has been withdrawn by the Economy Ministry," a ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

She added that she could give no further details while the review process was ongoing. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)