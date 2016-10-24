UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
BERLIN Oct 24 The German government decided to withdraw its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron after new security-related information emerged, Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig was quoted as saying on Monday.
"The government received previously unknown security-related information," Machnig told German newspaper Die Welt, adding that the ministry evaluated the information together with other departments.
"This (evaluation) led to a withdrawal of the clearance certificate," Machnig said, adding the decision was not a sole decision by the ministry, but by the government as a whole.
Germany's decision to withdraw the initial approval for China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) to take over Aixtron has thrown up an unexpected hurdle for the 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing