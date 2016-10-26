FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 26 Germany's decision to withdraw its approval for a takeover of semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund was prompted by U.S. intelligence services, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

The U.S. authorities showed the German government evidence last Friday that chips made using Aixtron equipment could be used for military purposes, the newspaper said on Wednesday, citing German intelligence sources.

The German Economy Ministry, which on Monday unexpectedly said it had withdrawn its previous approval for the 670 million- euro ($732 million) deal, declined to comment.

