BERLIN Dec 9 The German Economy Ministry has no
business in planning a strategy for semiconductor chipmaking
machinery company Aixtron after a deal with a Chinese
firm collapsed, a spokesman said on Friday.
"In general it is the duty of the company to decide on its
strategy and the appropriate future direction. It is not a
matter of the Federal Economy Ministry," Andreas Audretsch said
during a regular government news conference.
Aixtron is considering reducing the size of the business
with a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview,
opening the door for bidders after a takeover deal with a
Chinese firm fell apart.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria
Bryan)