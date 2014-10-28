FRANKFURT Oct 28 German chip equipment maker
Aixtron said on Tuesday its third-quarter operating
loss had widened due to higher research and development expenses
and a drop in utilisation rates at its LED chip customers that
weighed on revenues.
The company said its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) for
the three months through September widened to 17.9 million euros
($22.7 million) from 10.6 million in the second quarter.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, expected a loss
of 10 million euros.
The company said it still expected 2014 revenue to remain
flat compared with last year's 182.9 million euros, while its
operating result would improve but remain in the red.
($1 = 0.7873 euro)
