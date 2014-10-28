FRANKFURT Oct 28 German chip equipment maker Aixtron said on Tuesday its third-quarter operating loss had widened due to higher research and development expenses and a drop in utilisation rates at its LED chip customers that weighed on revenues.

The company said its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) for the three months through September widened to 17.9 million euros ($22.7 million) from 10.6 million in the second quarter.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, expected a loss of 10 million euros.

The company said it still expected 2014 revenue to remain flat compared with last year's 182.9 million euros, while its operating result would improve but remain in the red.

