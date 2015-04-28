FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Aixtron on Tuesday reported a smaller than expected operating loss thanks to more of its customers, makers of light emitting diodes (LED), ordering its tools after holding back for months.

Aixtron said its first quarter loss before interest and tax (EBIT) shrank to 8.8 million euros ($9.57 million) from a 10.9 million loss a year ago.

That was above the average expectation of a 10.6 million euro loss in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of six analysts ranging between a 19 million euro loss and a 6.2 million euro loss.

Aixtron said in a statement it still expects 2015 revenues to rise to between 220 million euros and 250 million euros, from 194 million euros in 2014.

Aixtron said it expects to return to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second half of this year. ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)