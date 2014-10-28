* Q3 EBIT loss widens 70 pct to 17.9 mln euros from Q2
* Still sees 2014 revenue flat, EBIT loss
* Shares indicated to open 2.8 pct lower
(Adds comment, detail, background, shares)
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 German chip equipment maker
Aixtron said on Tuesday its quarterly operating loss
had widened as its stepped up investments in new tools and
utilisation rates at its light emitting diode (LED) chip
customers dropped.
The company said its loss before interest and tax (EBIT) for
the third quarter through September widened to 17.9 million
euros ($22.7 million) from 10.6 million in the second quarter.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had, on average, expected a loss
of 10 million euros.
The company said it still expected 2014 revenue to remain
flat compared with last year's 182.9 million euros, while its
operating result would improve but remain in the red.
Aixtron said it was experiencing a pick-up in customer
interest for its non-LED technologies and applications but it
also warned that its LED customers were facing "very competitive
industry dynamics".
"This could lead to further consolidation and also to
continued requirements for lower total cost of ownership of
equipment," the company said.
The warning comes a day after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said that it will cease its LED lighting business
outside of South Korea, reflecting what analysts said was
growing competition from Chinese manufacturers.
Aixtron shares were indicated to open 2.8 percent lower,
with the German blue chip index seen opening 0.7
percent higher.
($1 = 0.7873 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)