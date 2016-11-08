* Falls to Q3 loss but ups order intake outlook
* Cites demand for LED, telecom, optoelectronic products
* No mention of Chinese takeover, German govt review
* Shares up 0.7 pct
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 LED equipment maker Aixtron
raised its forecast for 2016 orders on Tuesday but
fell to a quarterly loss that analysts said underscored the
importance a planned Chinese takeover for the struggling German
firm.
China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP wants to buy
Aixtron, however the German government last month withdrew its
support for the deal citing security concerns.
Aixtron raised its 2016 order intake forecast to 200 million
to 220 million euros from its previous guidance of 180 million
to 200 million.
It now expects revenue of 180 million to 200 million euros,
up from 170 million to 200 million.
It raised its orders forecast after seeing higher demand for
LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications in the third
quarter. But the company cautioned that the higher demand would
mainly involve a low margin product, underscoring the challenges
it faces to return to profit.
Aixtron reported a third-quarter operating loss of 3.4
million euros ($3.8 million) versus a profit of 1.5 million
euros a year earlier.
"The situation remains difficult in fundamental terms," DZ
Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer said in a client note. "Hopes rely
on being taken over," he said reiterating his "sell"
recommendation for the stock.
Aixtron said it still expects slight improvement in 2016
operating earnings, net result and free cash flow but said they
would all remain negative.
The company competes with U.S. rival Veeco Instruments
, which has been mentioned as a potential buyer of
Aixtron along with several private equity players.
By 1156 GMT, Aixtron shares were up 0.5 percent at 4.84
euros, well below Fujian's offer price of 6 euros per share.
Aixtron's stock has fallen by almost 14 percent since the
German government withdrew its approval for Fujian's takeover.
The company did not mention the takeover in its quarterly
financial statement.
"While the results show some improvement in operational
performance ...the shares have traded based on this (6
euros-per-share) bid and its likelihood of closing and there is
nothing incremental in the release on this," UBS analysts wrote
in a note, reiterating their "neutral" recommendation.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Maria Sheahan and
Jason Neely)