* Falls to Q3 loss but ups order intake outlook

* Cites demand for LED, telecom, optoelectronic products

* No mention of Chinese takeover, German govt review

* Shares up 0.7 pct (Rewrites to add investor, analyst comment, shares)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 LED equipment maker Aixtron raised its forecast for 2016 orders on Tuesday but fell to a quarterly loss that analysts said underscored the importance a planned Chinese takeover for the struggling German firm.

China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP wants to buy Aixtron, however the German government last month withdrew its support for the deal citing security concerns.

Aixtron raised its 2016 order intake forecast to 200 million to 220 million euros from its previous guidance of 180 million to 200 million.

It now expects revenue of 180 million to 200 million euros, up from 170 million to 200 million.

It raised its orders forecast after seeing higher demand for LED, telecom and optoelectronic applications in the third quarter. But the company cautioned that the higher demand would mainly involve a low margin product, underscoring the challenges it faces to return to profit.

Aixtron reported a third-quarter operating loss of 3.4 million euros ($3.8 million) versus a profit of 1.5 million euros a year earlier.

"The situation remains difficult in fundamental terms," DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer said in a client note. "Hopes rely on being taken over," he said reiterating his "sell" recommendation for the stock.

Aixtron said it still expects slight improvement in 2016 operating earnings, net result and free cash flow but said they would all remain negative.

The company competes with U.S. rival Veeco Instruments , which has been mentioned as a potential buyer of Aixtron along with several private equity players.

By 1156 GMT, Aixtron shares were up 0.5 percent at 4.84 euros, well below Fujian's offer price of 6 euros per share.

Aixtron's stock has fallen by almost 14 percent since the German government withdrew its approval for Fujian's takeover.

The company did not mention the takeover in its quarterly financial statement.

"While the results show some improvement in operational performance ...the shares have traded based on this (6 euros-per-share) bid and its likelihood of closing and there is nothing incremental in the release on this," UBS analysts wrote in a note, reiterating their "neutral" recommendation.

($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)