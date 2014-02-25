FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's Aixtron will pay its shareholders no dividend for 2013 after weak demand for its production equipment caused it to post another annual loss.

The group said on Tuesday its annual loss shrank to 101 million euros ($138.64 million) in 2013 from 145.4 million a year earlier, missing analyst consensus for 92.8 million in a Reuters poll.

Aixtron's new chief executive last year laid out a strategy focused on returning to profit and wrestling back leadership of the global market for LED chip-making equipment from U.S. rival Veeco Instruments.