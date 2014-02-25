BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
April 24 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Shares in Aixtron SE fall 6.8 percent at open after 2013 results, forecast for 2014 operating loss
April 24 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd :
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.