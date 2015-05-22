(Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar is a research fellow at the
Global Center for Liberty and Prosperity at The Cato Institute.
The opinions expressed here are his own.)
May 22 Chipotle hit the headlines recently when
the company announced it would no longer serve customers
genetically modified foods. This despite the fact that more than
a trillion meals containing genetically modified food have
already been eaten in the United States without incident.
Science has decisively found that these foods have no negative
impact on health.
Chipotle's move seems to be based more on marketing than on
science.
Recent research drives home how misled alarmists are about
genetically modified food. All human beings, two Cambridge
University scientists have established, are genetically
modified, including Chipotle's customers. Over the years,
hundreds of foreign genes have jumped into human DNA through a
natural phenomenon called "gene flow." As a result, all humans
carry genes that originated in algae, bacteria and fungi.
If humans can safely accept alien genes without mishap, why
not food, too?
Farmers and breeders have for centuries used cross-breeding
to improve the genetic characteristics of crops and animals.
Because this process involves gene transfers within the same
species, environmental advocates label it "natural" - even
though cross-breeding is clearly man-made. Modern genetic
splicing makes it possible to combine genes from completely
different species to produce much-needed products, including
pest-resistant and high-yielding crops.
The Bt gene from pest-resistant bacteria, for example, has
been inserted into cotton to create a pest-resistant Bt cotton.
The combination has greatly raised yields and reduced pesticide
use. But some activists condemn this as a crime against nature.
When fears about genetically modified foods first arose,
little was known about gene flow, also called horizontal gene
transfer. The idea that genes could jump across species violated
then-conventional wisdom. But scientific research has
established that natural gene transfers regularly occur. So
genetic transfers are not a human invention - just a belated
human effort to imitate what nature has been doing all along.
This discovery has convinced some longtime campaigners
against genetically modified crops to make a U-turn. British
author and journalist Mark Lynas, for example, converted from
being an activist opposed to genetically modified food to a firm
supporter in a notable 2013 mea culpa speech, in which he
apologized for letting his opinions trump the scientific data.
Scientists once thought that gene transfers occurred
naturally only in simple organisms like bacteria. But research
shows that transfers are also common in complex species,
including human beings. Does this genetic intrusion make humans
a monster species? Hardly.
The "Economist" used the headline "Genetically Modified
People" for a report on genetic research by Alastair Crisp and
Chiara Boschetti, the two Cambridge scientists. They have
identified 145 genes that have crossed over from other species
to humans.
This is, of course, a tiny fraction of the 20,000 odd genes
in a human body. Why then should environmentalists lose sleep
over the introduction of a single alien gene into crops?
Research on gene flow is still in its infancy. It could
ultimately reveal thousands of alien genes that have entered
human DNA. This should be no surprise: Nature has had almost a
million years to do its work.
One gene identified by the Cambridge researchers helps hold
cells together; it crossed over into humans from a fungus.
Marine algae appear to be the source of another human gene
associated with fat mass. Bacteria have provided a third gene
that helps define blood groups.
Apart from human transfers, the scientists examined gene
transfers in nine other primate species, 12 fruit fly species
and four nematode worms. They found that the phenomenon was
ubiquitous. The researchers considered the possibility that what
looked like gene transfers between species might actually be
genes both had inherited from a common ancestor millions of
years ago.
Genes found in another animal could be a common ancient
inheritance. But genes in animals that came from plants or
bacteria would almost certainly represent gene flow. Crisp and
Boschetti found that, on average, worms had 173 gene transfers,
fruit flies 40, and primates had 109. Humans, with 145
transfers, were more genetically modified than other primates.
The researchers found two imported genes for amino-acid
metabolism, 13 for fat metabolism and 15 for modifying large
molecules. They identified five immigrant genes that generated
valuable anti-oxidants, and seven that aided the immune system.
Far from creating monsters, the scientists found that genes
from alien species appear beneficial. Activists against
genetically modified organisms can argue that natural gene
transfers have been spaced out over millennia, giving species
time to adapt. But every time a natural gene transfer occurred,
it carried the same risks as the insertion of a Bt gene into
cotton or eggplants.
Besides, all crops, genetically modified or otherwise, are
field-tested for safety before commercial release. The United
States has approved dozens of genetically modified crops for
commercial use. Virtually all U.S. corn and soybeans today are
genetically modified.
Chipotle's claim of serving food free of genetic
modifications is dubious because the meats it serves come from
animals and chickens likely fed on genetically modified corn and
soybean meal. More important, why should Chipotle even make the
claim when its own customers are genetically modified?
