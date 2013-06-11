Max Healthcare, a part of Max India, has appointed Dr Ajay Bakshi to the board as managing director of Max Healthcare, the company said in a press statement. Dr Bakshi has been elevated from his present role as CEO.

Dr Bakshi joined Max Healthcare in November 2011 as CEO and managed operations in the clinical, service and financial performance of the firm.

As per the company statement, under Dr Bakshi's leadership, the company launched four new hospitals which doubled bed capacity and the healthcare chain also achieved a significant turnaround in financial performance. Before joining Max Healthcare, Dr Bakshi was an associate partner with McKinsey & Company where he worked for more than six years.

Over the last two decades, Dr Bakshi has played diverse roles as a practicing neurosurgeon (India), a stem cell scientist (the US) and a management consultant. He received his medical training from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and completed the Wharton Management Program from The Wharton School (2002-2004).

Max Healthcare has 12 facilities in north India, offering services in over 30 medical disciplines. Of these, nine facilities are located in Delhi & NCR and the others in Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun. The Max network includes state-of-the-art tertiary care hospitals in Saket, Patparganj, Shalimar Bagh, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun; secondary care hospitals at Gurgaon, Pitampura and Noida and an out-patient facility and a speciality centre at Panchsheel Park. The 12 hospitals together have over 1,900 beds.

The super speciality hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda are under PPP arrangement with the Punjab government.

